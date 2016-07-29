maharishi

maharishi

Catwalk show

08 Jan 2017, 11:00

Biography
maharishi literally translated means 'great seer'. The brand was started in 1994 with a vision to create environmentally sound, fair-trade produced, long-lasting, high-quality, utilitarian clothing. The collection has always included hemp and natural fibres, organic cottons and recycled military clothing.

maharishi has evolved into one of the UK’s most influential designer labels, offering men’s, women’s and children’s collections available from exclusive fashion retailers worldwide. Founded by Hardy Blechman, Maharishi carries a strong ethos of respect for nature while utilising the latest technology.
Company details

2-3 Great Pulteney Street
London W1F 9LY

www.emaharishi.com

Contact details

Sales Contact

David Keogh
sales@emaharishi.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7287 0566

Buyer Ticket Requests
rsvp@emaharishi.com

Press Contact

Lauren Brown
press@emaharishi.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7287 0566

Press Ticket Requests
rsvp@emaharishi.com

Gallery
Autumn / Winter 17
Autumn / Winter 2016
Spring / Summer 2016
Autumn / Winter 2015
Spring / Summer 2015
Autumn / Winter 2014
Video