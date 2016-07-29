maharishi

maharishi literally translated means 'great seer'. The brand was started in 1994 with a vision to create environmentally sound, fair-trade produced, long-lasting, high-quality, utilitarian clothing. The collection has always included hemp and natural fibres, organic cottons and recycled military clothing.



maharishi has evolved into one of the UK’s most influential designer labels, offering men’s, women’s and children’s collections available from exclusive fashion retailers worldwide. Founded by Hardy Blechman, Maharishi carries a strong ethos of respect for nature while utilising the latest technology.

